Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division's commanding general, presents a combat patch to Capt. Bradly Williams, the new lead project manager and officer-in-charge of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District team, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 27, 2022. The combat patch, worn on the right sleeve, distinguishes Soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone. (Photos by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 23:54
|Photo ID:
|7434539
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-JJ298-002
|Resolution:
|1941x1545
|Size:
|584.81 KB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAD commanding general presents combat patch [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Always Ready, Always There and Always Forward
