TAD commanding general presents combat patch

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division's commanding general, presents a combat patch to Capt. Bradly Williams, the new lead project manager and officer-in-charge of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District team, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 27, 2022. The combat patch, worn on the right sleeve, distinguishes Soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone. (Photos by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

