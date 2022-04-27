Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAD commanding general presents combat patch [Image 2 of 3]

    TAD commanding general presents combat patch

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division's commanding general, presents a combat patch to Capt. Bradly Williams, the new lead project manager and officer-in-charge of the Transatlantic Expeditionary District team, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 27, 2022. The combat patch, worn on the right sleeve, distinguishes Soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone. (Photos by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    Always Ready, Always There and Always Forward

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Bradly Williams

