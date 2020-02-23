Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAA Soldiers and civilians pose for group photo [Image 1 of 3]

    TAA Soldiers and civilians pose for group photo

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Wrapping up National Engineers Week the Afghanistan District salutes its Army Soldiers who represent the leadership model which keeps the district operating with an effective and efficient battle rhythm. From the District Commander to the non-commissioned officers/program managers, the command is covered at the Headquarters to the Project Delivery Platforms at Kandahar, Marmal, RS, and HKIA. USACE, we are “Civilians with a Mission” backed by the best of the “Army’s Strong”. (US Army photo by Cheryl Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 23:54
    Photo ID: 7434536
    VIRIN: 200223-A-ZJ179-001
    Resolution: 1765x1139
    Size: 458.42 KB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAA Soldiers and civilians pose for group photo [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAA Soldiers and civilians pose for group photo
    TAD commanding general presents combat patch
    TAD commanding general presents combat patch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Always Ready, Always There and Always Forward

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TXARNG
    TAE
    Transatlantic Division
    Transatlantic Afghanistan District
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Col. Zebadiah Miller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT