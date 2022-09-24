The Fort Carson Mountain Color Guard (FCMCG), marches through the field on their horses during the pass and review portion of the 2022 National Cavalry Competition on the historic landmark Fort Reno in El Reno, Okla., Sept. 24, 2022. The 2022 National Cavalry Competition will be the first time this team of FCMCG will compete at the national level.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 23:17 Photo ID: 7434530 VIRIN: 220924-A-FF323-1010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.14 MB Location: EL RENO, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 National Cavalry Competition Day 4 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.