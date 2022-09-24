2022 National Cavalry Competition Day 4

Cpl. Nicole Wagoner, a Fort Carson Mountain Color Guard (FCMCG) Soldier, and her horse, Master Sgt. Muggz, uses a saber during the Bolte Cup portion of the 2022 National Cavalry Competition on the historic landmark Fort Reno in El Reno, Okla., Sept. 24, 2022. The 2022 National Cavalry Competition will be the first time this team of FCMCG will compete at the national level.

