    2022 National Cavalry Competition Day 4 [Image 8 of 10]

    2022 National Cavalry Competition Day 4

    EL RENO, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Trinity Carter 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Jimmy Cantwell, the Fort Carson Mountain Color Guard (FCMCG) trainer, leaps over a hurdle with his horse, Preston, during the demo portion of the 2022 National Cavalry Competition on the historic landmark Fort Reno in El Reno, Okla., Sept. 24, 2022. The 2022 National Cavalry Competition will be the first time this team of FCMCG will compete at the national level.

    4ID
    III CORPS
    Army
    Fort Carson Mountain Color Gaurd
    FCMCG

