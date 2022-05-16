DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea

Members of the village of Banak present a memorial they built for 1st. Lt. Gabriel J. Eggud, whose remains were found and accounted for on a recovery mission in 2019, to members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in East Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, Sep. 16 2022. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unnaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 22:36
|Photo ID:
|7434421
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-FI370-1253
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|BANAK, PG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
