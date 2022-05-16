Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea [Image 13 of 15]

    DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea

    BANAK, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Brenda Ilifanoa, Papua New Guinea National Museum and Art Gallery representative, speaks with a former Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team sergeant that she worked with on the phone in Banak Village, East Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, Sep. 16 2022. The village of Banak put together a celebration in memorial of 1st. Lt. Gabriel J. Eggud whose remains were found and accounted for on a recovery mission in 2019. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)

    This work, DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea [Image 15 of 15], by SSG John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    POW/MIA
    humanitarian
    Papua New Guinea
    DPAA

