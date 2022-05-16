DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea

Brenda Ilifanoa, Papua New Guinea National Museum and Art Gallery representative, speaks with a former Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team sergeant that she worked with on the phone in Banak Village, East Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, Sep. 16 2022. The village of Banak put together a celebration in memorial of 1st. Lt. Gabriel J. Eggud whose remains were found and accounted for on a recovery mission in 2019. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)

