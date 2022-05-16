Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea [Image 14 of 15]

    DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea

    BANAK, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A memorial for the 1st. Lt. Gabriel J. Eggud, whose remains were found and then accounted for on a recovery mission in 2019, is presented to members of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recover team in Banak Village, Papua New Guinea, Sep. 16 2022. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 22:36
    Photo ID: 7434420
    VIRIN: 220916-A-FI370-1245
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: BANAK, PG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA celebrates with a village in Papua New Guinea [Image 15 of 15], by SSG John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    POW/MIA
    humanitarian
    Papua New Guinea
    DPAA

