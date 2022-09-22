Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives

Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Hatland stands with members from the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard next to a Scan Eagle drone while aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) while the vessel transited the waters east of the Maldives, Sept. 22, 2022. This is the first time since 2009 a U.S. Coast Guard cutter has visited the waters of Maldives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

