Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives

Members from the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard stand around a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E Dolphin helicopter while visiting U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) while a joint exercise was conducted in the waters east of the Maldives, on Sept. 22, 2022. This is the first time since 2009 a U.S. Coast Guard cutter has visited the waters of Maldives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

