    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives [Image 9 of 10]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives

    MALDIVES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Members from the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard stand around a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E Dolphin helicopter while visiting U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) while a joint exercise was conducted in the waters east of the Maldives, on Sept. 22, 2022. This is the first time since 2009 a U.S. Coast Guard cutter has visited the waters of Maldives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 15:58
    Photo ID: 7434030
    VIRIN: 220922-G-SG988-0136
    Resolution: 5368x3572
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: MV
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Exercise
    WESTPAC
    Training
    Maldives
    Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific

