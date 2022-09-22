Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives

A small boat from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) begins a pursuit drill during a joint exercise with the Maldives Coast Guard held in the waters east of the Maldives, Sept. 22, 2022. These professional exchanges are designed to share expertise and best practices in completing missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

