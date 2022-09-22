Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives [Image 7 of 10]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Maldives

    MALDIVES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A small boat from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) begins a pursuit drill during a joint exercise with the Maldives Coast Guard held in the waters east of the Maldives, Sept. 22, 2022. These professional exchanges are designed to share expertise and best practices in completing missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 15:58
    Joint Exercise
    WESTPAC
    Training
    Maldives
    Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific

