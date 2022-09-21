NORFOLK Va. (Sep. 21, 2022) Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Former Commander of the Northern Command, Israel Defense and Armed Forces, poses for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, Sep. 20, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonnough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 14:49 Photo ID: 7434020 VIRIN: 220521-N-NV669-1054 Resolution: 3962x3018 Size: 639.47 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.