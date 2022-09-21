Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman

NORFOLK Va. (Sep. 21, 2022) Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, former commander of the Northern Command, Israel Defense and Armed Forces, tours the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 21, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonnough)

