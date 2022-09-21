Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman [Image 3 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Miles McDonough 

    USS Harry S Truman

    NORFOLK Va. (Sep. 21, 2022) Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, left, former commander of the Northern Command, Israel Defense and Armed Forces, tours the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 20, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Miles McDonnough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 14:49
    Photo ID: 7434019
    VIRIN: 220521-N-NV669-1050
    Resolution: 4187x2531
    Size: 300.81 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman
    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman
    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman
    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman
    Maj. Gen. Amir Baram Visits Truman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea
    conac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT