773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley

A NATO partner clears the gas mask of U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Lopez, a survey team member assigned to the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST), 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve, as she prepares to enter the ‘hot zone,’ during live-agent training at Toxic Valley 22, 13 September in Slovakia.



This year marks the 10th iteration of Toxic Valley and included participants from 12 NATO nations.

