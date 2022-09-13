A NATO partner clears the gas mask of U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Lopez, a survey team member assigned to the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST), 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve, as she prepares to enter the ‘hot zone,’ during live-agent training at Toxic Valley 22, 13 September in Slovakia.
This year marks the 10th iteration of Toxic Valley and included participants from 12 NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 03:38
|Photo ID:
|7433801
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-JU900-990
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|SK
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley 22
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT