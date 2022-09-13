U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Harbaugh, a reconnaissance non-commissioned officer (NCO), assigned to the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST), 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve, demonstrates the proper way to stage a gas mask for NATO partners, September 14 at Toxic Valley 22 in Slovakia.
This year marks the 10th iteration of the live-agent training exercise which hosted participants from 12 NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 03:38
|Photo ID:
|7433800
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-JU900-862
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|SK
|Hometown:
|TRENTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley 22
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT