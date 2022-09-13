U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Harbaugh, a reconnaissance non-commissioned officer (NCO), assigned to the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST), 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve, demonstrates the proper way to stage a gas mask for NATO partners, September 14 at Toxic Valley 22 in Slovakia.



This year marks the 10th iteration of the live-agent training exercise which hosted participants from 12 NATO nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 03:38 Photo ID: 7433800 VIRIN: 220913-A-JU900-862 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.38 MB Location: SK Hometown: TRENTON, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.