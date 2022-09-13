Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley [Image 1 of 3]

    773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley

    SLOVAKIA

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Lt. Col. Mary Durham, commander of the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST), 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve, assists a NATO partner in properly donning their gas mask before entering the ‘hot zone,’ during a live-agent training lane at Toxic Valley 22, September 14 in Slovakia.

    This year marks the 10th iteration of the live-agent training exercise and included participants from 12 NATO nations.

    773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley 22

    NATO
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Stronger Together
    773rd Civil Support Team
    U.S. Army Europe - Africa

