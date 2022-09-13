773rd Suits Up at Toxic Valley

Lt. Col. Mary Durham, commander of the 773rd Civil Support Team (CST), 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve, assists a NATO partner in properly donning their gas mask before entering the ‘hot zone,’ during a live-agent training lane at Toxic Valley 22, September 14 in Slovakia.



This year marks the 10th iteration of the live-agent training exercise and included participants from 12 NATO nations.

Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Location: SK