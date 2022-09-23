Medical Airmen stay trained to respond effectively

Airmen assisgned to the 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, study the use of an Individual First Aid Kit during a training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2022. Frequent training ensures airmen are prepared to effectively respond to situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

