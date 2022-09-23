U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Porter, a clinical nurse with the 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, explains aspects of the Individual First Aid Kit during a training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2022. The IFAK is meant to be carried and used by one person. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7433798 VIRIN: 220923-Z-LB784-1070 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.12 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Airmen stay trained to respond effectively [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.