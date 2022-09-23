U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Porter, a clinical nurse with the 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, explains parts of an Individual First Aid Kit during a training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2022. The IFAK contains a tourniquet, shears, and other medical equipment to rapidly treat injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7433796
|VIRIN:
|220923-Z-LB784-1089
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.67 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Airmen stay trained to respond effectively [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
