    Medical Airmen stay trained to respond effectively [Image 4 of 6]

    Medical Airmen stay trained to respond effectively

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Porter, a clinical nurse with the 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, explains parts of an Individual First Aid Kit during a training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2022. The IFAK contains a tourniquet, shears, and other medical equipment to rapidly treat injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

