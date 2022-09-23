U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Porter, a clinical nurse with the 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, explains parts of an Individual First Aid Kit during a training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 23, 2022. The IFAK contains a tourniquet, shears, and other medical equipment to rapidly treat injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 09:01 Photo ID: 7433796 VIRIN: 220923-Z-LB784-1089 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.67 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Airmen stay trained to respond effectively [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.