Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Randy Panke, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) – Mike Commanding Officer, addresses EMF – Mike and NMRTC Jacksonville staff during a ceremony to establish EMF – Mike as a standalone Echelon V command, certified to deploy. Panke, a Medical Service Corps officer, recently served as Commanding Officer, 2nd Medical Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
