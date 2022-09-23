Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Randy Panke, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) – Mike Commanding Officer, addresses EMF – Mike and NMRTC Jacksonville staff during a ceremony to establish EMF – Mike as a standalone Echelon V command, certified to deploy. Panke, a Medical Service Corps officer, recently served as Commanding Officer, 2nd Medical Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility &ndash; Mike

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville
    Establishment of Command
    Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) – Mike

