    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Sharon House, Commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville (right), and Capt. Randy Panke, Commanding Officer, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) – Mike, salute each other during EMF - Mike's Establishment of Command ceremony at NMRTC Jacksonville, September 23. Panke, a Medical Service Corps officer, recently served as Commanding Officer, 2nd Medical Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Establishment of Command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally announces, to the officers and personnel of the command, the assumption of the responsibility and authority of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

