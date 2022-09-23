Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Establishes Expeditionary Medical Facility – Mike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Sharon House, Commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville (right), and Capt. Randy Panke, Commanding Officer, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) – Mike, salute each other during EMF - Mike's Establishment of Command ceremony at NMRTC Jacksonville, September 23. Panke, a Medical Service Corps officer, recently served as Commanding Officer, 2nd Medical Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Establishment of Command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which formally announces, to the officers and personnel of the command, the assumption of the responsibility and authority of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

