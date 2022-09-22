Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Scott J. Rankin, Dental Health Command Europe Commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Sep. 22, 2022. DHCE oversees command and control functions of three Dental Health Activities located throughout Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7431973
    VIRIN: 220922-A-PB921-0015
    Resolution: 5372x4433
    Size: 17.74 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony
    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony
    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony
    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony
    DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    Dental Health Command Europe
    7th ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT