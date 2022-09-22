DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr., Dental Health Command Europe, senior enlisted advisor prepares to pass the unit colors during an assumption of command ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Sep. 22, 2022. DHCE oversees command and control functions of three Dental Health Activities located throughout Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

Date Taken: 09.22.2022
Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE