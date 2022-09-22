DENTAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr., (middle) Dental Health Command Europe, senior enlisted advisor passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray (right), Regional Health Command Europe commander, during an assumption of command ceremony in Sembach, Germany, Sep. 22, 2022. DHCE oversees command and control functions of three Dental Health Activities located throughout Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

Date Taken: 09.22.2022