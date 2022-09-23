New Zealand soldiers perform a haka during the closing ceremony festivities for Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7431774 VIRIN: 220923-A-MT359-109 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 851.73 KB Location: FJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Closing Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.