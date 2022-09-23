Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Closing Ceremony

A Fijian firewalker demonstrates his determination during the closing ceremony festivities for Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
