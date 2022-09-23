Col. Cain Wright, Australian Defence Force defence advisor, Commodore Humphrey Tawake, Republic of Fiji Military Forces deputy commander, Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, U.S. Army Pacific deputy commander – mobilization and reserve affairs, left to right, preside over the traditional kava portion of the closing ceremony festivities for Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7431768 VIRIN: 220923-A-MT359-107 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.75 MB Location: FJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Closing Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.