    Bells Across America honors fallen Sailors onboard Port Hueneme [Image 18 of 19]

    Bells Across America honors fallen Sailors onboard Port Hueneme

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220922-N-KD414-2021 – PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) –Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), holds Bells Across America ceremony to recognize and honor Sailors who have fallen within the last 12 months and their families left behind, Sept. 22, 2021. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 21:13
    Photo ID: 7431372
    VIRIN: 220922-N-KD414-2021
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bells Across America honors fallen Sailors onboard Port Hueneme [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Tyler Knotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bells Across America

