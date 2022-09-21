Bells Across America honors fallen Sailors onboard Port Hueneme

220922-N-KD414-2019 – PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Capt. Jason Kranz, Chief Staff Officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivers remarks during Bells Across America ceremony to recognize and honor Sailors who have fallen within the last 12 months and their families left behind, Sept. 22, 2021. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Knotts/Released)

