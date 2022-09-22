Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in a UH-60M Black Hawk to Newtok, Alaska to assist in debris cleanup as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 22, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 21:19 Photo ID: 7431367 VIRIN: 220922-Z-CA180-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.51 MB Location: NEWTOK, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.