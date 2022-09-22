Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Newtok, Alaska

Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris from a boardwalk in Newtok, Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 22, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

