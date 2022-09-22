Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 3 of 12]

    Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    NEWTOK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in a UH-60M Black Hawk to Newtok, Alaska to assist in debris cleanup as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 22, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen of Joint Task Force-Bethel arrive in Newtok, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency response
    Newtok
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

