Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response

Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after bringing service members and emergency supplies to Nome Airport, Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the AKOM, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

