Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response [Image 6 of 12]

    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska delivers cargo to Nome Airport, Alaska, Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the AKOM, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 19:10
    Photo ID: 7431141
    VIRIN: 220921-F-RJ686-1210
    Resolution: 4311x2874
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response
    Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    C-17
    Eielson
    National Guard
    JBER
    OperationMerbokResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT