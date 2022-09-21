Service members provide emergency services during Operation Merbok response

Alaska Organized Milita members assigned to Joint Task Force Nome offload a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Airlift Wing at Nome Airport, Alaska, Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the AKOM, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens).

