Tygart Lake and Dam

Boaters on Tygart Lake in Grafton, West Virginia are able to stop at the Tygart Lake State Park Marina and fill their boats up with gas. Part of Tygart Lake is leased to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which operates Tygart Lake State Park. The Tygart Lake reservoir is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to provide flood-risk mitigation and water control services for the Tygart River Valley and the Monongahela and upper Ohio rivers. Additionally, the recreation areas near the dam offer residents and visitors the opportunity to boat, camp, hike, and picnic near the reservoir.

