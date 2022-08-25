The Picnic Area at the Tygart Dam Day Area in Grafton, West Virginia, provides guests with shade while they grill and eat. The Tygart Lake reservoir is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to provide flood-risk mitigation and water control services for the Tygart River Valley and the Monongahela and upper Ohio rivers. Additionally, the recreation areas near the dam offer residents and visitors the opportunity to boat, camp, hike, and picnic near the reservoir.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7429769 VIRIN: 220825-A-WW751-4631 Resolution: 3511x5267 Size: 6.06 MB Location: GRAFTON, WV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tygart Lake and Dam [Image 8 of 8], by Ashley Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.