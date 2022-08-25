Tygart Lake and Dam

Rangers at Tygart Lake, in Grafton, West Virginia, built birdhouses for the large amounts of songbirds that call the lake home. The Tygart Lake reservoir is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to provide flood-risk mitigation and water control services for the Tygart River Valley and the Monongahela and upper Ohio rivers. Additionally, the recreation areas near the dam offer residents and visitors the opportunity to boat, camp, hike, and picnic near the reservoir.

