Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tygart Lake and Dam [Image 7 of 8]

    Tygart Lake and Dam

    GRAFTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Ashley Daugherty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Rangers at Tygart Lake, in Grafton, West Virginia, built birdhouses for the large amounts of songbirds that call the lake home. The Tygart Lake reservoir is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to provide flood-risk mitigation and water control services for the Tygart River Valley and the Monongahela and upper Ohio rivers. Additionally, the recreation areas near the dam offer residents and visitors the opportunity to boat, camp, hike, and picnic near the reservoir.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7429768
    VIRIN: 220825-A-WW751-4625
    Resolution: 3996x2664
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: GRAFTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tygart Lake and Dam [Image 8 of 8], by Ashley Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam
    Tygart Lake and Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineering
    Pittsburgh
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT