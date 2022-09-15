220915-O-NR876-937

ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 15, 2022) - Mineman Seaman Zachary Jefferies, from Scottsdale, Arizona, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), stands look out while conducting maneuvering exercises with the Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471) during the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 15, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Andru Stich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 02:44 Photo ID: 7429267 VIRIN: 220915-O-NR876-937 Resolution: 4000x1800 Size: 1.7 MB Location: ARAFURA SEA Hometown: SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Kakadu 2022 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.