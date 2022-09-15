Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Kakadu 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Exercise Kakadu 2022

    ARAFURA SEA

    09.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220915-O-NR876-937
    ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 15, 2022) - Mineman Seaman Zachary Jefferies, from Scottsdale, Arizona, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), stands look out while conducting maneuvering exercises with the Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471) during the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 15, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate 1st Class Andru Stich)

