220916-O-NR876-570
ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) conducts firing of the Mk 110 57mm Gun Weapons System (GWS) in surface gunnery exercise during the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 16, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Select Aerographers Mate John C. Cooke)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 02:44
|Photo ID:
|7429266
|VIRIN:
|220916-O-NR876-570
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ARAFURA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Kakadu 2022 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT