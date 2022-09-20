Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Operations

    RED SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220920-N-NO146-1003 RED SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) sails alongside expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Red Sea Sept. 20. Lewis B. Puller is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Operations [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

