USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Operations

220920-N-NO146-1001 RED SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) sails alongside expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Red Sea Sept. 20. Lewis B. Puller is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)
