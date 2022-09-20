220920-N-NO146-1002 RED SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) sails alongside expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Red Sea Sept. 20. Lewis B. Puller is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 02:28 Photo ID: 7429264 VIRIN: 220920-N-NO146-1002 Resolution: 5460x3396 Size: 1.81 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Operations [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.