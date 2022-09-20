U.S. Army Soldier Nicco Barile positions his M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) during the Situational Training Exercise Lanes in Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 21, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 23:25 Photo ID: 7428844 VIRIN: 220920-A-AE080-029 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 656.01 KB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.