New Zealand soldiers with the 2nd/1st, 16 Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Artillery, show their unit's hand signal; New Zealand primarily uses hand signals when communicating during the Situational Training Exercise lanes in Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 21, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|09.20.2022
|09.21.2022 23:25
|7428842
|220920-A-AE080-026
|2400x1600
|1.62 MB
|NADI, FJ
|2
|0
Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX Lanes
