Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX [Image 1 of 5]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX

    NADI, FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Jones 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Zealand soldiers with the 2nd/1st, 16 Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Artillery, show their unit's hand signal; New Zealand primarily uses hand signals when communicating during the Situational Training Exercise lanes in Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 21, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 23:25
    Photo ID: 7428842
    VIRIN: 220920-A-AE080-026
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX Lanes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    tropiclightning
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT