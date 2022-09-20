U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Jacob Morriss B. Co, 2-27, squad leader of 1st platoon, sets up his team as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) during the Situational Training Exercise Lanes in Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 21, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 23:25 Photo ID: 7428846 VIRIN: 220920-A-AE080-030 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 544.38 KB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 STX [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.