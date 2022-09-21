Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done [Image 5 of 5]

    36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawndae Wilkins, 36th Contracting Squadron government purchase card program noncommissioned officer in charge and agency organizations program coordinator, tracks GPC transactions on Andersen Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. The 36 CONS oversees purchasing activities for the 36th Wing, which includes approximately 200 accounts in the GPC program, and tenant units such as the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:09
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Contracting
    Andersen AFB
    Team Andersen
    36th Contracting Squadron

