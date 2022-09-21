U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawndae Wilkins, 36th Contracting Squadron government purchase card program noncommissioned officer in charge and agency organizations program coordinator, tracks GPC transactions on Andersen Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. The 36 CONS oversees purchasing activities for the 36th Wing, which includes approximately 200 accounts in the GPC program, and tenant units such as the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7428626
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-VS136-1003
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done
