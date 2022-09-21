36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done

Mr. Ethan Langas, 36th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, conducts market research on Andersen Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. Contracting specialists assist contracting officers in purchasing acquisitions by doing market research and making sure it complies with the Federal Acquisitions Regulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

