    36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done [Image 2 of 5]

    36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Ethan Langas, 36th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, conducts market research on Andersen Air Force Base, Aug. 23, 2022. Contracting specialists assist contracting officers in purchasing acquisitions by doing market research and making sure it complies with the Federal Acquisitions Regulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:09
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    This work, 36th Contracting Squadron helps Andersen AFB get the mission done [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contracting
    Andersen AFB
    Team Andersen
    36th Contracting Squadron

